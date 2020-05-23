President Donald Trump fired back at Jeff Sessions in a brutal Twitter missive Saturday evening, accusing the former attorney general of ruining “many lives” with his recusal from the Russia probe, and calling on him to drop out of the Alabama Senate race.

“Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it,” Trump wrote, referring to Sessions’ handling of the investigation. “Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big… price.”

Trump called on Sessions to drop out of the race for the Senate seat he vacated when he joined the administration. The president also trashed the current occupant of that seat, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, and backed Sessions’ primary challenger, college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me. He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Trump’s tweets come after Sessions spoke out against the president, and his support for Tuberville. Trump has long derided Sessions publicly, though the verbal abuse has not stopped the former Alabama senator from campaigning on his support for Trump.

It appeared that odd dynamic came to an end Friday night, when Sessions responded to Trump’s latest barb by defending his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions wrote. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

Recent polls show Tuberville leading Sessions handily in the Republican primary race.

