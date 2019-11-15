President Donald Trump responded to the news that his former adviser Roger Stone had been found guilty of multiple charges, including lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing an investigation, Friday, by asking why his 2016 presidential election opponent Hillary Clinton wasn’t also going to prison.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?” posted Trump on Twitter. “A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?”

