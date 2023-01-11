Trump Fumes at Karl Rove Over His Fox News Analysis That Fmr. President’s Confidential Docs Issue is Worse Than Biden’s

Longtime Republican strategist and current Fox News contributor Karl Rove clearly got under the skin of former President Donald Trump — as evidenced by a new post on Truth Social.

In a Wednesday morning dispatch to his social media platform, the former president fumed at Rove over recent Fox News analysis in which the political advisor argued Trump’s troubles with classified documents is much worse than President Joe Biden’s.

Biden lawyers discovered documents with classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall. Critics have jumped on this news since it follows Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property being raided by authorities in an effort to get classified materials the former president allegedly mishandled.

Rove pointed out in a Fox News appearance that Biden was more cooperative with authorities and his case involves significantly fewer documents than Trump’s.

According to Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, Biden mishandling classified documents is much worse than him doing it because he was president and Biden’s materials reportedly date back to when he was vice president.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

Karl Rove was, as usual, wrong when he stated that then V.P. Biden’s HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL papers, which were in his office for many years, were in any way similar to the Secret Service guarded, & otherwise very secure, Mar-a-Lago papers. Biden was not then President, had no power to declassify, & came under the very tough Federal Records Act. I come under the much more generous Presidential Records Act, was having productive discussions with Radical Left NARA, & did everything right. A giant Scam.

In a followup post, Trump made wild speculations about what these Biden documents could contain, throwing in digs at typical targets like Hunter Biden and Elaine Chao, wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Biden’s documents are HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL, many pertain to UKRAINE, where Hunter was “raking in the dough,” and FUNDED BY CHINA, which gave $55 Million to Biden, through Penn, and probably had easy access. Was the Old Crow’s boss, China loving Coco Chow, involved? Just asking?” the former president wrote.

