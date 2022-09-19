Former President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) relocated roughly 50 migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Trump felt DeSantis not only stole his thunder, but also his idea to ship illegal migrants into heavily Democratic areas of the country.

Aswin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley reported they spoke to two people in Trump’s orbit in the days after the migrants were flown to the ritzy resort island:

Trump has fumed over all the praise DeSantis’ action has been receiving in influential conservative circles lately — such as on right-wing media like Fox News — and has privately accused DeSantis of doing this largely to generate a 2024 polling boost for himself among GOP voters. […] The twice-impeached former president, the sources say, has also vented that DeSantis’ latest stunt was yet another one of “my idea[s]” that the governor allegedly stole from Trump.

According to the report, Trump also “complained” to those in his inner circle DeSantis is “attempting to take the national news cycle away from him, and believes the “credit” for Martha’s Vineyard “should be his.”

Trump had led the news cycle for weeks over his alleged possession of classified documents at his home and resort in South Florida.

Last Wednesday, DeSantis’ attracted both media attention and outrage when video was released of the migrants touching on th island former President Barack Obama calls home. Coverage arguably eclipsed reporting over Trump’s current legal woes with the Justice Department with relation to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

DeSantis, who is constantly floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, defended his actions.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said.

A flight manifest obtained by CNN later showed both flights originated in Central Texas and the migrants briefly touched down in northwest Florida before they ultimately made their way onto the island.

The migrants were bussed off Martha’s Vineyard Friday.

