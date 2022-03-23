Trump ‘Guilty of Numerous Felony Violations,’ Claims Former Investigator Who Resigned from Manhattan D.A.’s Office

A former prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump said in his resignation letter the 45th president is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” the New York Times has reported.

Mark Pomerantz abruptly quit as a senior prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in February after D.A. Alvin Bragg thwarted his attempt to indict Trump. Carey Dunne, a second prosecutor investigating Trump, resigned the same day.

In his letter – obtained by the Times – Pomerantz says Trump has committed multiple felonies and that the decision not to indict is “a grave failure of justice.”

Pomerantz is a former federal prosecutor who un-retired after being tapped by then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. last year to investigate Trump’s business dealings. His resignation letter expresses belief that Trump could have been convicted and that the decision not to prosecute is “contrary to the public interest.”

The Times reported Pomerantz and Dunne originally planned to charge Trump with “scheme to defraud,” whereby he allegedly overstated the value of his assets in order to obtain bank loans. However, they later switched to a plan of charging him with falsifying business records.

According to the Times, “Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne planned to charge Mr. Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements — a felony in New York State.”

Pomerantz wrote, “The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.”

Though Bragg declined to pursue an indictment, the district has said that his office is still investigating Trump.

“No case is perfect,” Pomerantz wrote in his letter. “Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

