Former President Donald Trump has aides whose specific jobs are to follow him around to recite positive things people are saying about him on Twitter and elsewhere, according to a report.

The revelation comes from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who cited multiple sources in a tweet about it Tuesday.

As Trump has been out of office over the last 20 mos,a rotating cast of aides has been tasked with following him around the golf course at the club he’s at and giving him positive reinforcement from Twitter and wherever else they find it on the web, per ppl told of the practice. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 20, 2022

Haberman did not expound on the claim, nor did she offer how many people are believed to be among Trump’s reported team of positive reinforcers.

The claim is not the first of its kind, as Tara Palmeri of Puck News noted. In a reply to Haberman’s tweet, Palmeri shared reporting on the subject from her time with Politico.

Reminds me of this story I wrote early on into his term about aides feeding him a diet of positive news https://t.co/FSv0E2aHUa — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) September 20, 2022

Just one month into Trump’s presidency on Feb. 22, 2017, Palmeri reported:

President Donald Trump’s former campaign staffers claim they cracked the code for tamping down his most inflammatory tweets, and they say the current West Wing staff would do well to take note. The key to keeping Trump’s Twitter habit under control, according to six former campaign officials, is to ensure that his personal media consumption includes a steady stream of praise. And when no such praise was to be found, staff would turn to friendly outlets to drum some up — and make sure it made its way to Trump’s desk.

