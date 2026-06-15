President Donald Trump had a long, awkward handshake with Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, at the 52nd G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Monday—just months after he made odd comments about her marriage.

At the summit, which was postponed by one day to accommodate the UFC fights at the White House, Trump gave French President Emmanuel Macron a quick, firm handshake before turning his attention to Brigitte Macron. He unexpectedly offered her one of his familiar, long tug-of-war-style handshakes.

In the video clip, after nearly fifteen seconds of shaking her hand, Trump appears to let go. Brigitte Macron hesitates for a moment, almost as if unsure if the handshake is truly over, before moving her hand away and placing it on her handbag.

Although it seems to be the only time Brigitte Macron has been subjected to this signature Trump handshake on camera, Emmanuel Macron and Trump shared a similar tug-of-war style handshake that lasted 26 seconds in October 2025—two seconds shorter than their 2017 handshake standoff.

The president’s encounter with Brigitte Macron comes after he made strange accusations against her in April as he chided U.S. allies for not providing support to the U.S. and Israel in the war against Iran.

“I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly, [he is] still recovering from the right to the jaw,” Trump said while speaking to the press, possibly in reference to a 2025 video that has since been dismissed by the French President and appears to show Brigitte Macron shoving his face upon departing a plane in Vietnam.

Emmanuel Macron responded to Trump’s remarks by calling them “neither elegant nor up to standard” but refused to comment further, adding that “they do not merit a response.”

Watch above via X.

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