Trump Has Mystery Praise for Ramaswamy When Glenn Beck Asks About Possible VP Spot: ‘He Could Be Some Form Of Something!’

Conservative pundit and The Blaze founder Glenn Beck gave Donald Trump plenty of room to spread his favorite conspiracy theories on The Glenn Beck Program this week, but the host did manage to ask the former president at least one newsworthy question.

“You said that you weren’t going, but you would be watching, the debate for a vice president. Have you thought of Vice President [Vivek] Ramaswamy?” Beck asked.

“Well, I think he’s great,” Trump said. “Look, anybody that said that I’m the best president in a generation — I don’t know, you’d have to define ‘generation’ — it’s a long time,” Trump said.

During the debate, Ramaswamy said, “Let’s just speak the truth, OK? President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century. It’s a fact.”

Trump continued:

He said it a couple of times and he said it, in 100 years. So, I have to like a guy like that; you know, I can’t get upset with him. But he’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy, he’s got a lot of talent. He’s very very — a very intelligent person, he’s got good energy, and he could be some form of something. I tell ya. I think he’d be very good. I think he’s very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself. He’s starting to get out there a little bit, he’s getting a little bit controversial , I guess tell him to be a little bit careful.

Trump’s admonishment about ruffling feathers drew a huge laugh from Beck, who got the obvious irony.

“Some things you have to hold in just a little bit, right?” Trump continued. “He’s got a lot of good energy, I’ll tell you. He’s been very nice to me. And, you know, most of them have except for [Chris] Christie.

Earlier in the interview, Trump vowed to lock up his “sick” and “evil” enemies if he returns to office.

Watch the clip above via The Glenn Beck Program.

