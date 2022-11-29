Trump Insults ‘Loser For Our Nation’ McConnell After GOP Senate Leader Condemned Former President’s Neo-Nazi Dinner

Former President Donald Trump insulted Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday after the Kentucky senator condemned Trump for meeting with avowed anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes – who is a prominent neo-Nazi.

Trump called McConnell “a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party” in remarks made to Fox News digital.

Earlier in the day, McConnell reacted to Trump’s meeting with West and Fuentes, saying, “There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

McConnell dodged and repeated his condemnation of antisemitism and white supremacy when asked directly if he would support Trump’s run for the presidency in 2024.

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Trump said. “His well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from 2 points down to 21 points up in a matter of days.”

When asked about Fuentes, Trump told Fox News he “had never heard of Nick Fuentes.” Notably, Trump has a long history of claiming to have never met people that he has indeed met or interacted with.

“I had never heard of the man—I had no idea what his views were and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” Trump added.

Trump also explained why he met antisemitism-spewing rapper West. Trump said West “asked to see me for advice,” adding he had “heard Kanye had difficulties, including financial difficulties.”

“He asked me to meet with him,” Trump said.

“If you see him, the fake news media will create a problem,” Trump said. “If you don’t see him, the fake news media will claim I’m a racist.”

