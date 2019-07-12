comScore

Trump Lashes Out at Former GOP Speaker Paul Ryan as ‘Poor Leader’ and ‘Lame Duck Failure’ Who ‘Didn’t Know How to Win’

By Reed RichardsonJul 12th, 2019, 12:20 am

Donald Trump frustrated

President Donald Trump, apparently stung by unflattering quotes from former Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan in a just released book, publicly lashed out at the ex-House Speaker in a series of vicious Tweets, saying Ryan had a “record of achievement that was atrocious,” “quit Congress because he didn’t know how to win,” and suffered from “poor leadership and bad timing.”

Subtle, it was not.


The trigger for Trump’s intra-party broadsides against the 2012 Republican vice presidential nominee seemed to be disparaging comments that Ryan made about Trump not long after he arrived in the Oval Office. The quotes appear in conservative reporter Tim Alberta’s new book, American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump.

In it, Alberta reports that the former Speaker was aghast at the new president’s ignorance about his job and that Ryan saw his rather abrupt retirement from Congress as an “escape hatch” that would let him avoid dealing with the president.

“I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right,” Alberta quotes Ryan saying. “Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government . . . I wanted to scold him all the time.”

Ryan was famously slow to endorse Trump in 2o16, even after the latter had the GOP presidential nomination all but sewn up. And the pair were known to have a fractious relationship during the first two years of the Trump’s presidency, one that devolved into presidential sniping as Ryan’s tenure in Congress drew to a close.

 But still, this latest fusillade by Trump stands out as a withering rebuke to someone who was for many years seen as one of the leaders of the Republican Party opposition during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: