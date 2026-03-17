Trump Lashes Out at NATO Allies After They Decline His Plea to Join War With Iran: ‘WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!’

President Donald Trump lashed out at the United States’ NATO allies in an angry social media rant on Tuesday after they rejected his plea to join the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

In his first Truth Social post since the bombshell resignation of Trump administration official Joe Kent – who resigned on Tuesday in protest over the president’s war against Iran – Trump made no mention of the news, instead lashing out against nearly every ally of the United States for refusing to join his military campaign:

The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need. Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

The rant was published just two days after Trump pleaded with NATO allies to get more involved in the war and protect the Strait of Hormuz after Iran responded to U.S. bombing by closing the strait to America and its allies.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy, and should know and they should help us,” complained Trump on Sunday. “In many cases, they’re NATO countries. We’re always there for NATO. We’re helping them with Ukraine. It’s got an ocean in between us, but it doesn’t affect us, but we’ve helped them. I’d be interested to see what country wouldn’t help us with a very small endeavor, which is just keeping the strait open.”

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, criticized the president’s handling of the war with Iran on Monday – scolding Trump over his failure to inform allied countries in advance.

“Look, I don’t think Donald Trump has really ever understood how NATO works. He doesn’t. He sees it simply in dollars and cents terms,” Bolton told NewsNation. “I can’t say that advance consultation would’ve guaranteed participation by anybody, but by telling them, by explaining again, by making the case, at least he would’ve been able to say we prepared them for the risk of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

He continued, “We didn’t do that with the NATO allies, we didn’t do that with the Gulf Arab states, for goodness’ sakes, at least not apparently. And we didn’t do it with our Pacific allies – South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and others – who get a lot of the oil, most of the oil from the Middle East.”

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