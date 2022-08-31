Former President Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Wednesday that appeared to acknowledge the documents recovered by the FBI at his Florida estate were in fact in his possession and not “planted” as he had previously declared.

“There seems to be confusion as to the “picture” where documents were sloppily thrown on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that’s what the FBI found when they broke into my home. Wrong!” Trump began.

“They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big “find” for them. They dropped them, not me – Very deceiving…And remember, we could have NO representative, including lawyers, present during the Raid. They were told to wait outside,” Trump added, referring to the photo of documents marked classified found at his home.

The photo was released Tuesday night as part of a bombshell court filing by the Department of Justice in response to Trump’s bid for a “special master” to review the findings.

“Trump has moved off suggesting things were planted and now says documents were “in cartons” at his house/club…which he says even though his lawyer signed a document asserting all material was in the storage area and went back, per DOJ,” responded New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman to the post.

Columnist Julia Davis added, “Gee, thanks. At least he’s no longer claiming those documents were “planted” by the FBI.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti commented, “Trump’s admission that the classified material was “in cartons” at his residence is evidence of his guilt. It would be like a defendant taking issue with a FBI photo showing bricks of cocaine on the floor of his residence instead of “in cartons.” It admits possession.”

Comedian Walter Masterson mocked Trump’s shifting defenses, jesting, “And the FBI planted these documents that Trump wants returned because they’re also his, but he also declassified them anyway. But Obama.”

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan offered a similar sentiment, “Never forget: Trump’s defense is that he declassified documents that were planted. Lol.”

Former president now admitting the Top Secret/SCI docs in the photograph were found “in cartons” pic.twitter.com/V5SSbn8l2B — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 31, 2022

