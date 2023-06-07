Trump Posts Edited Video of Chris Christie Launching Campaign at All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Former President Donald Trump posted an edited video of Chris Christie on Tuesday that was made to look as though the former New Jersey governor announced his 2024 presidential campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The edited video — which was created by two social media users, @NautPoso and @drefanzor — showed Christie delivering his campaign announcement speech in front of a steaming buffet bar while holding a plate of meat.

Trump posted the clip on Truth Social just hours after taking another jab at Christie’s weight.

Following Christie’s campaign launch in New Hampshire, Trump wrote, “How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE?”

“Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about,” claimed Trump, who called Christie’s speech “hard to watch” and “boring.”

Christie has been bombarded with crass weight jokes in recent weeks, including from Newsmax, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, and Fox News anchor John Roberts, who apologized on Tuesday after joking that Christie “could drink a lot the milkshake if he wanted to” given his “physical stature.”

Trump has also previously mocked his former ally’s weight. In 2022, Trump posted a photo of Christie at a buffet, along with the caption, “Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself.”

While Christie supported Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, has since become a major critic of the former president.

During his campaign speech on Tuesday, Christie took aim at Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and accused the pair of profiting from Trump’s presidency.

