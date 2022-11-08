Trump Puts McConnell On Notice, Declares If Reelected in 2024 The Republican Leader Will ‘Be Out In Two Minutes’

Former President Donald Trump tore into Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Election Day, telling Fox News Digital that if he’s reelected president in 2024, McConnell will be removed from leadership in U.S. Senate “in two minutes.”

Trump made clear he would like to see McConnell replaced by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who Trump praised as the “likely candidate” and called him a “very talented guy” who is “highly underrated.”

“He’s tough — he’s tough, and I think he would probably go for it,” Trump said of Scott. “He’d have a lot of support.”

“I think Rick Scott is a likely candidate — he hates the guy,” Trump added, relaying his understanding of Scott’s feelings on McConnell.

Trump, who has regularly targetted McConnell with bombastic attacks in recent months, labeled the Kentucky senator a “lousy leader.”

“People are very upset with Mitch McConnell — I’ll tell you who is upset with him — the public,” Trump told Fox News, adding that McConnell “begged” him from an endorsement in 2020.

“I think we’ll probably have to live with him for two years,” Trump added, saying, “And if I run and if I win, I will say, don’t send me any legislation if he’s the leader, and he’ll be out in two minutes.”

“McConnell has been very bad for our nation,” Trump said. “He has been very bad for the Republican Party. I would be in favor of somebody else — McConnell has done a very bad job.”

Ironically, McConnell’s PAC spent more money in 2022 to help reelect Trump-backed candidates for the U.S. Senate than Trump’s PAC did.

Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) PAC has spent some $14.8 million on GOP candidates in U.S. Senate races, while McConnell’s super PACs, poured in over $238 million into Senate races.

McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund dropped over $32 million into Ohio to bolster Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance, while Trump spent only $2.3 million to help Vance, for example.

