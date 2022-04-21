Trump Puts Out Bonkers Statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Very Popular’ Republican Going ‘Through Hell’ in Jan. 6 Legal Battle

Former President Donald Trump has released a statement packed with accusations against Georgia’s governor and secretary of state. The statement acts as an attack on the two men, as well as a stern defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is facing an effort to disqualify her from making another ballot over her alleged connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.

In his Thursday statement, Trump called the controversial Greene a “very popular Republican” and blasted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, two men who earned his ire previously when he continuously challenged the 2020 presidential election results in key states like Georgia.

The two men are possibly working “in collusion with Radical Left Democrats,” Trump said, to push the effort to keep Greene from running again and reiterated his allegations of election fraud happening in the state.

She is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia, including the fact that they will still allow easily corruptible Ballot Boxes for all to cheat with, and have not been able to get a little thing called “Signature Verification” approved. Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia, including his approval of a disastrous Consent Decree, and not calling a Special Session that was requested by Georgia’s Republican Senators. He absolutely refused. Both of those failures were a disaster for the Republican Party, and for our Country.

The Barack Obama-appointed Judge Amy Totenberg recently ruled an effort to disqualify Greene from making the ballot could move forward. The challenge is from the group Free Speech for the People and claims Greene helped “facilitate” the Capitol riot on January 6, disqualifying her from running for public office under a 14th Amendment provision, which bars one from running if that person engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” while a member of Congress.

The legal effort is a grey area based on an arguably antiquated provision and it has an uphill battle as they would also have to prove January 6 was officially an insurrection that a sitting member of Congress had an active role in. Either way, Greene is set to testify thanks to the legal battle on Friday.

The rest of Trump’s statement does not mention Greene or her situation, but instead encourages Republicans to vote out Kemp, arguing he was one of the “worst” governors to deal with after the 2020 election and claimed he could not beat Democrat Stacey Abrams. She previously failed to defeat Kemp in a gubernatorial race in 2018, but her star within the Democrat Party has risen since then, enough that Trump believes she can beat Kemp. Abrams has referred to the election in 2018 as a “game” that was “rigged against the voters of Georgia.”

“A large number of Republicans,” Trump said, “will just not vote for him.”

Greene has said the legal challenge to her is politically-motivated, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, “the progressives, the people that donate, the dark money groups, the 501(c)(3)s and the foundations” have funded the effort to keep her from representing her Georgia district.

