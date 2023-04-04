Hours ahead of his indictment in Manhattan, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rage at Fox News for continuously putting his own former attorney general Bill Barr on the airwaves to criticize him.

In his all-caps message, Trump called Barr a “complete coward” and “virtual ‘slave'” to the Democratic Party. He also blasted other “RINOS” who make Fox appearances, like Paul Ryan and Karl Rove.

In one message, Trump called Barr a “complete coward” for not supporting his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent.

“He was a complete coward who was absolutely petrified of being impeached, which the Democrats threatened to do until he became their virtual ‘slave,'” Trump wrote.

In a followup message, he similarly targeted other RINOS (Republicans in name only) whom he dislikes, which mainly consist of vocal more vocal Trump critics, like Paul Ryan.

“If one sees Ryan or Rove on a television set, the former president said, “just turn to a different station or turn off your set. You’re better off watching the Democrats!” he wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com