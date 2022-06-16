Trump Rages at ‘Slanderous’ Jan. 6 Committee, Demands ‘EQUAL TIME to Spell Out the Massive Voter Fraud’

Former President Donald Trump blasted the House Jan. 6 Committee, yet again, on Thursday and demanded: “EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

The equal-time rule is part of the Communications Act of 1934, but only refers to candidates for public office and was created to ensure broadcast outlets could not tilt elections by only giving airtime to one candidate.

“The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!),” Trump raged on his Truth Social account.

“It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!” he concluded.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace last Friday that Trump is welcome to come before the committee and tell his side of events at any time.

“We welcome the former president, he will have to come under oath,” Thompson said, offering Trump, who successfully avoided sworn testimony during the Mueller probe, a warning.

“He’s a citizen. And if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath, and perjure himself, then I would suggest he does not come,” Thompson noted.

Trump’s allegations of “massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach” have been roundly debunked by countless state and federal investigations, including many run by Republicans, and rejected in over 60 court cases, again, many by Republican-appointed and even Trump-appointed judges.

Currently, a pro-Trump election official is facing charges regarding her breaching election security in Colorado and others are under investigation in Arizona and Georgia. According to Reuters, “Republican officials and activists in eight U.S. locales have plotted to gain illegal access to balloting systems, undermining the security of elections they claim to protect.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com