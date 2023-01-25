Trump Randomly Posts About Great Pleasure of Firing Top Adviser Despite Her ‘Nice Scarves’

Former President Donald Trump randomly called out a former advisor in a Wednesday Truth Social post, claiming it was one of his “greatest privileges” to give her the legendary “you’re fired” Trump treatment.

Trump did sneak a compliment in for Dr. Deborah Birx, a former White House Covid response advisor, saying she had “nice scarves.”

“One of the greatest privileges I had as President was firing Deborah Birx. The only thing she had going was nice scarves,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack, but Trump took to Truth Social to share a Red State article from July 2022 titled accusing Birx of lying to “manipulate” the American people on Covid vaccines.

“I remember so well when she was lecturing the American people not to leave their homes for Thanksgiving, and then she traveled hundreds of miles to visit her family, who incredibly turned her into the police. The only one who thought highly of her was herself!” Trump wrote.

Birx faced backlash in December 2020 and was accused of breaking her own Covid guidance, traveling for the holidays while encouraging others to remain home. Not long after reports surfaced about the travel, Birx announced she was retiring.

Birx claimed after leaving her position that she always considered quitting her work in Trump’s administration.

“Colleagues of mine that I had known for decades — decades — in that one experience, because I was in the White House, decided that I had become this political person, even though they had known me forever,” she said. I had to ask myself every morning: is there something that I think I can do that would be helpful in responding to this pandemic? And it’s something I asked myself every night.”

