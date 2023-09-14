Trump Rejects Concerns About Biden’s Age: ‘He’s Not Too Old at All…He’s Incompetent’

Former President Donald Trump rejected concerns about 80-year-old President Joe Biden’s age during an interview with Megyn Kelly on Wednesday.

“There was just a poll out, 77% of Americans say that Joe Biden at age 80 is too old to be president. Are they right?” asked Kelly during an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, to which the 77-year-old Trump responded:

No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. Just, I mean I would say, just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.

He continued:

Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent. You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did— I mean, Churchill, so many people. They were phenomenal in their 80s. You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either.

Churchill retired as prime minister in 1955, just a few months after turning 80, and after suffering continual health problems, including strokes, for years.

77% of Americans, including 69% of Democrats, said Biden was “too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president” in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last month.

In the same poll, 51% of Americans and 71% of Democrats also said that Trump was too old to be president.

Trump’s Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis expressed concern over the ages of both Trump and Biden during an interview on Tuesday.

“The presidency’s not a job for someone that’s 80 years old!” he said. “We need an energetic president.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

