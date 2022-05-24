Trump Reminds People He’s Endorsed David Perdue Against ‘Weak’ Brian Kemp — as Kemp Clobbers Perdue in Polls

Former President Donald Trump reminded people on Tuesday he has endorsed former David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, as the Republican and former senator gets clobbered in the polls.

In a local Fox poll, incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp leads Perdue 52 percent to 38 percent. In a Fox News poll, Kemp leads Perdue 60 percent to 28 percent.

Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Trump, who endorsed Perdue back in December, released a statement reminding supporters of the endorsement on Tuesday. The statement was titled “ICYMI: Endorsement of David Perdue for Governor of Georgia.” ICYMI stands for “In Case You Missed It.”

Trump did his last rally in Georgia in late March, and has not returned to the state to bolster Perdue’s campaign since.

His new statement takes a series of brutal shots at Kemp, a conservative governor with strong support among Republicans. Trump reportedly encouraged Perdue to challenge the incumbent governor after Kemp refused to go along with the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump wrote:

David Perdue is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams in November. Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place. The signing of the Stacey Abrams-backed Consent Decree, so stupidly giving her and the Democrats everything they wanted, was a monumental mistake for not only Georgia, but also for our Nation! Kemp has been a very weak Governor—the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity, and more. Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him. We need strong leaders who will fight, and time is running out! David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools. David Perdue and Herschel Walker (who I have already strongly endorsed) will make an unstoppable team for Georgia. Trump supporters will turn out to vote for these great leaders in big numbers. David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!

