Trump Rips Into DOJ For ‘Destroying’ the Lives of ‘Great American Patriots’ Day After Proud Boys’ Convictions

Former President Donald Trump tore into the American justice system on Friday and accused federal law enforcement of “destroying” the lives of “many Great American Patriots.” The post from the former president and current 2024 campaign came the day after a jury in Washington, DC found four leaders of the extremist neo-fascist group The Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy.

“Back in the USA, but sadly I see so many really bad things happening to our Country. The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes,” Trump raged.

“The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment. All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before. GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!” he concluded, repeated a common line from his many years in politics.

On Thursday, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, was found guilty – alongside three other members of the far-right, pro-Trump extremist group – of seditious conspiracy related to their roles surrounding the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio, 29, faced a 10-count indictment, including charges of “conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election, conspiring to obstruct Congress’s confirmation of the election result, and actually obstructing the joint session of Congress,” reported the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors argued before the jury that the Proud Boys viewed themselves as then President Donald Trump’s private “army,” encouraged by the president’s call for the neo-fascist, male chauvinist group to “stand back and stand by” during a September 2020 presidential debate. Defense attorneys had signaled a desire to call Trump to testify during the trial related to his December 19th, 2020 tweet asking his supporters to come to Washington, DC on Jan. 6th, writing, “Be there. Will be wild.”

Tarrio and his co-defendants face up to 20 years in prison for each seditious conspiracy and obstruction charge.

