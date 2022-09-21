Trump Rips ‘Racist’ Letitia James Over Fraud Lawsuit, Calls HER The Fraud: A ‘Failed’ Attorney General With ‘Bad Poll Numbers’

Donald Trump responded on Truth Social to the lawsuit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “racist” and failed candidate with “really bad poll numbers.”

James announced a short time ago the civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his adult children, and his real estate business, “for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family, and his company.”

Trump lashed out at James in in a Truth Social post, as he has done in the past.

“Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry,” Trump wrote Wednesday. “I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers.”

He called James a “fraud” and said, as has before, that she ran on a “get Trump” platform.

He posted again a few minutes later, calling her “Peekaboo” and attacked her over representing banks and insurance companies “instead of fighting murder and violent crime.”

He concluded that her “lack of talent” is driving people and businesses from her state, signing off with “Bye, bye!”

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also responded to the suit on Twitter.

Letitia James doesn’t care about the law. She’s a Dem activist, who only cares about politics. Here’s the most recent poll in her reelection race. So she’s now desperately trying to fire up her leftwing base with this BS. This is ALL politics, nothing more. Disgraceful!!! pic.twitter.com/OY7we3YqjK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

Letitia James is not working for the Attorney Generals office – she is working for the DNC… 49 days before her election (newest poll has her tied with a Republican in New York State) pic.twitter.com/xpqVDKbzIN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 21, 2022

