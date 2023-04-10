Trump Rips ‘Slovenly and Pathetic’ Bill Barr After His Former AG Tells ABC News He Will Likely Be Indicted Over Classified Docs

Former President Donald Trump slammed his former Attorney General Bill Barr, a one-time key loyalist and defender, on Monday — the day after Barr told ABC News he believed Trump was in serious legal jeopardy regarding his retention of classified documents.

Barr told ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday’s This Week that Trump played “games” with federal investigators regarding the former president’s taking of documents to his private Florida residence.

“I think that’s a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence there,” Barr said, warning that the “president, unfortunately, has a penchant for engaging in reckless and — and self-destructive behavior that brings these kinds of things on him.”

Trump clearly was displeased with Barr’s assessment and fired off an angry attack on his former cabinet official on Truth Social.

“Slovenly and pathetic Bill Barr, our COWARD former A.G., was on ABC FAKE NEWS this weekend making statements that he knows nothing about (he was long since gone from the White House, I wanted him out!) concerning the BOXES HOAX, a continuation of RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, the Mueller Witch Hunt, & more. While he correctly puts down the N.Y.D.A. case, he plays up the equally ridiculous BOXES HOAX, where Biden should have the problem, not me. Barr is a weak & angry RINO!” Trump raged.

Trump has regularly attacked Barr in recent months, particularly after Barr offers legal analysis on Fox News related to Trump’s ongoing legal trouble.

In early April, Trump raged:

WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON ￼BILL BARR. AS ATTORNEY GENERAL HE WAS A COMPLETE COWARD WHO WAS ABSOLUTELY PETRIFIED OF BEING IMPEACHED, WHICH THE DEMOCRATS THREATENED TO DO UNTIL HE BECAME THEIR VIRTUAL “SLAVE” AND REFUSED TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE THE MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BY FAR THE RADICAL LEFT’S GREATEST CONCERN. HE SAID HE DID INVESTIGATE, BUT HE DIDN’T HAVE THE “GUTS” TO PROPERLY DO SO, AND NOW WE HAVE A NATION IN MASSIVE DECLINE!

Barr explained to Karl that Trump’s greatest exposure resulted from the long back and forth between Trump’s legal team regarding returning the documents. At one point, Trump’s lawyers gave law enforcement a certified letter declaring no more documents were at Mar-a-Lago, which prompted a search of the property and, of course, turned out to be blatantly false.

