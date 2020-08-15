At a press conference at his New Jersey golf property Saturday evening, President Donald Trump stated that China and Iran are “dreaming” about the former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden becoming president.

“We were unfairly treated by China because they could’ve stopped [the pandemic],” Trump began. “With that being said, China’s purchased the most amount of corn in history.”

“They, last week they purchased the — two largest days in the history of corn purchase and a massive amount of soybeans, also cattle, so China has been buying a lot of things and they are doing that to keep me happy.”

“But they are dreaming about Joe Biden, they would love to have that happen, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. They are dreaming about him. And so is Iran, dreaming about Joe,” Trump stated. “So are numerous other countries.”

“They are dreaming about it because if that happens they will own the United States,” Trump added.

