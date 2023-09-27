Trump Says He Doesn’t See a Potential VP Pick Among Other GOP Candidates: ‘I Don’t Think So’

Former President Donald Trump slammed his 2024 GOP presidential rivals on Wednesday night as they gathered for their second debate, which he skipped.

“So we’re here today at Drake Enterprises, a family-owned beautiful place. They gave me a tour. They gave me a tour. I said, This place is beautiful. I said, Come on, let’s go. I got to go fast. I got to make a speech,” Trump began.

Trump spoke at a non-union auto supplier outside Detroit as counter-programming to the RNC debate at the Reagan Presidential Library held by Fox Business.

“It’s all over television. This speech, you know, we’re competing with the job candidates. They are all running for a job,” Trump added as the crowd booed.

“They’re all job candidates. They want to be in the, they will do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so,” Trump concluded as the crowd chanted names.

The candidates on the debate stage in California Wednesday night included Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor; tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the United Nations; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott; and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

