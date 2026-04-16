President Donald Trump announced he has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun for “meaningful talks” at the White House as “both sides want to see PEACE.”

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to reveal that Netanyahu and Aoun had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, set to begin later this afternoon, following a meeting brokered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel,” he wrote. “These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.”

In the post, the president built off familiar rhetoric from fall 2025 when he campaigned for the Nobel Prize and boasted he had “made eight deals, transactions of wars” at the time.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ [‘Raizin’] Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE,” he added. “It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!”

Just 15 minutes later, Trump followed up his post with another, declaring his intention to make the White House the site of the “first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon” in over four decades.

“In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago,” he announced via Truth Social. “Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!”

Netanyahu first authorized peace talks with Lebanon on April 9 amid mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

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