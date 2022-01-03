Trump Slams Twitter After Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspension: ‘Disgrace to Democracy’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Twitter as a “disgrace to democracy” on Monday, just a day after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was permanently banned from the platform.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told New York Times reporter Davey Alba on Sunday. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter’s statement: “We permanently suspended the account for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.” pic.twitter.com/86Yzqqj7r1 — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

Greene claimed on Monday that she was given a 24-hour ban on Facebook, but the company later disputed that in a statement to Newsweek.

A spokesperson for Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said, “A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.”

In a statement released Monday evening through his Save America PAC, Trump attacked Twitter for suspending Greene.

“Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. They shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people,” Trump wrote. “They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.”

Trump concluded his message by asking his followers to cease using both platforms.

“Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They’re boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone. They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!”

Trump was banned from Twitter last year on Jan. 8, just two days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president plans to unveil a social media platform of his own this year, which is called TRUTH Social.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com