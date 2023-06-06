Trump Takes Apparent Weight Dig at Chris Christie After Presidential Announcement

Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a potshot at former Chris Christie on Tuesday, shortly after the former New Jersey governor announced a run for president in New Hampshire.

In a growing field of candidates, Christie has been by far the most critical of Trump. During his announcement in Manchester, he said the country is “getting smaller.”

“And smaller in every way,” he said. “Smaller in the way we talk to each other. Smaller in the way we look at each other. Smaller in the things that we talk to each other about. Smaller in the issues that we cared enough to get angry about.”

Christie said former President Barack Obama and Trump bear much of the blame.

“Barack Obama made us smaller by dividing us and trying to make sure that his party was divided into smaller pieces so that he could lead the small pieces he wanted to,” he continued. “And Donald Trump made us smaller by dividing us even further and pitting one group against another, different groups pitted against different groups every day and by definition, making those groups smaller…”

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the speech:

How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!

Trump is currently leading the Republican primary field by a substantial margin. Christie was the first Republican candidate to drop out of the 2016 GOP primary and endorse Trump for president.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com