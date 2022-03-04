Trump Torches ‘Weak, Ineffective’ Bill Barr, Declares That Democrats ‘Broke Him’

Donald Trump fired another salvo at former Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, claiming his handpicked choice for the position was “scared of being impeached.”

Barr’s upcoming book about his time in the Trump administration details the former president’s “erratic personal behavior.” Additionally, he blames Trump for the Capitol riot. “The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,” Barr said.

The former attorney general also sat for an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, which aired on Thursday.

“I told him that all this stuff was bullsh*t about election fraud,” Barr told Holt. “And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was.”

Trump issued a rambling statement on Friday in which he accused Barr of allowing the Russia “hoax” to go on for too long and said he “refused to act” against the “fraud” that happened in the 2020 presidential election:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face—and it was. The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do. They “broke” him. He should have acted much faster on the Mueller Report, instead of allowing the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax to linger for so long, but it was the Election Fraud and Irregularities that he refused to act on because he wanted to save his own hide —and he did. He never got impeached, contempt charges never went forward, and the Democrats were very happy with him—but I wasn’t. The Unselect Committee of Political Hacks continues to spin its wheels in trying to fabricate a narrative that doesn’t exist. The only thing they refuse to look into is the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him, despite an utter lack of evidence.

