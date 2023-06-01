Trump Turns On the Term ‘Woke’: ‘Half the People Can’t Define It’

Former President Donald Trump, who has long bemoaned “woke” culture and complained about it at length, does not like the term “woke” anymore, as he explained during his appearance on the campaign trail in Iowa.

Trump, who spoke at the Westside Conservative Club, stated:

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,’ because I hear the term ‘woke woke woke’ … it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.”

After taking a question from a recent high school grad asking about current school policies and attacks on censorship, Trump responded with a position in agreement with what is outlined in the “Don’t Say Gay” law spearheaded by Florida Governor and fellow presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

Despite his recent souring on the term, Trump has used it on several occasions to criticize corporate executives among others, including DeSantis.

While Trump claims that the term “woke” may be overused and rendered meaningless, DeSantis has decided to campaign on it, all but declaring war on it, embracing it as a catch-all term for liberal opinions, policies, and activism.

Trump’s change of opinion might have more to do with his dislike of DeSantis more than anything, and he’s clearly moved on to more articulate ways to set himself apart from his GOP rival.

(h/t: Aaron Rupar)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com