Trump Wants to Rub 2024 Announcement in Ron DeSantis’s Face — From Right Outside His House

Petty ex-president Donald Trump wants to “assert his dominance” over Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis and announce a 2024 run from right outside the governor’s mansion. Will that include the actual words “F–k you, Ron” written on the sky? Vanity Fair, citing Rolling Stone, wouldn’t put it past him.

Rolling Stone reported on Sunday that Trump isn’t just looking to swat DeSantis by announcing from Florida, or even merely from the state capital of Tallahassee, but is interested in a venue as close as possible to the governor’s mansion.

The magazine cited unnamed sources in saying that Trump wants to “stick it” to DeSantis — who has consistently shown dangerous poll numbers all year for the ex-president — by announcing what looks like an increasingly likely 2024 bid from his adopted post-White House power center.

“People who’ve spoken to Trump say that one reason he’s eying the Sunshine State is to assert his dominance over an ascendant DeSantis,” writes RS’s Asawin Suebsaeng. “Trump, the sources say, has even asked some associates if they had opinions on any good venues or event spaces — that just happen to be located close to the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.”

Vanity Fair‘s Bess Levin on Monday put a little more stank on it.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump, unsurprisingly, would like to kick off a bid for the White House with a flashy rally, including fireworks, and not only wants to do it in Florida to “assert his dominance over an ascendant DeSantis” but has asked people if they know of venues near the governor’s Tallahassee mansion. Is he going to rent a skywriting plane and have it put a giant “F–k you, Ron” over the guy’s place too? Honestly, there’s truly nothing we should put past him.

Speculation upon speculation about what Trump may do when he does the thing everyone thinks he’s going to do, which is announce a 2024 election bid.

Trump turned 76 today. Joe Biden will be 80 in November.

Ron DeSantis is 43 years old. Just an observation.

