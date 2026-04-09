President Donald Trump warned Iran “better not” be charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz and “better stop it now!” if they are doing so.

The admonition comes after Trump agreed to a proposal by Pakistan on Tuesday to extend Iran’s deadline by two weeks, saying he would suspend bombing and attacking the country subject to the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

He revealed that his administration received a 10-point proposal from Iran which serves as a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” and the two-week period will “allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

His full statement reads:

“Based on conversations with [Pakistan] Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tolls are reportedly a provision of Iran’s 10-point proposal, which would allow Iran and Oman to charge a fee of up to $2 million a ship on all vessels passing through the strait. The profits would allegedly be used for “reconstruction.”

Article 17 in the Law of the Sea Treaty guarantees “innocent passage” for non-threatening ships, according to PBS News.

There are reports Iran has already been imposing tolls throughout April, with PBS News citing that at least two vessels paid $2 million in Chinese yuan to pass through the Strait.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to address the “reports” of these fees.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” he wrote.

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