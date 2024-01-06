<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was made public on Saturday, the three-year anniversary of the attack by Trump supporters that left multiple people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The eight-minute video, which was filmed by Jan. 6 rioter Damon Beckley, was obtained and first reported by NBC News correspondent Ryan Reilly. It shows the moment rioters had made it to the doors of the House chamber where members of Congress were sheltering. Police officers point their guns at the rioters as two Republican members of Congress try to reason with them.

“They’re socialist pigs!” one particularly animated rioter shouts.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself!” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) says through the broken glass of the door. “I’ve been in law enforcement in Texas for 30 years, and I’ve never had people act this way. I’m ashamed!”

“That’s because you’ve never seen corruption like we’ve seen in the past month!” a rioter shouts back.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) can also been seen with Nehls.

“We’re coming in one way or another,” one rioter says. “They can only kill so many of us,” says another. At one point, as the video is pointed directly at a gun-wielding officer, a rioter shouts “Fucking pedophiles! We know about your pedophilia!”

“If we’re got to hang a bunch of crooked congressmen, we’ll do that, okay?” another shouts.

When the House reconvened after the Capitol was cleared by police at around 8 p.m., both Nehls and Markwayne voted to overturn the election.

Watch segments from the videos below, and the full video above, Ryan Reilly.

NEW: Dramatic new Jan. 6 video shows two GOP representatives speaking with Capitol rioters through the broken windows of the House chamber doors as officers point weapons at the mob attempting to breach the floor.

“They can only kill so many of us.” “Fucking pedophiles! We know about your pedophilia!” pic.twitter.com/Hc90V857x1 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 6, 2024

“If we’re got to hang a bunch of crooked congressmen, we’ll do that, okay?” pic.twitter.com/r2jdvAEq2y — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 6, 2024

The moment captured in the new footage is the same one that a photographer inside the chamber caught during the riot that rocketed around the world.

AP Photo: Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) pic.twitter.com/HvUD6uXVJO — Josh Frigerio (@JoshFrigerio) January 6, 2021

