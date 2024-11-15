Mike Pence Urges Senate GOP To Reject RFK Jr’s Nomination: ‘Respect The Sanctity Of Life’

Former Vice President Mike Pence called on Senate Republicans to reject President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, Trump nominated former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his secretary of HHS. For decades, Kennedy has spread misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines and has vowed to gut the National Institutes of Health.

Pence offered a rare statement on Friday opposing Kennedy because he “has defended abortion” and has “called for legislation to codify Roe v. Wade.”

Since Trump won the presidential election earlier this month, Pence has claimed he is “very encouraged” by the president-elect’s first cabinet appointments. However, the former VP’s attitude changed with the elevation of Kennedy.

Pence, in a rare statement, opposes RFK Jr. at HHS: “For the majority of his career, RFK Jr. has defended abortion on demand during all nine months of pregnancy, supports overturning the Dobbs decision and has called for legislation to codify Roe v Wade. If confirmed, RFK, Jr.… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 15, 2024

“For the majority of his career, RFK Jr. has defended abortion on demand during all nine months of pregnancy, supports overturning the Dobbs decision and has called for legislation to codify Roe v Wade,” Pence said in a statement. “If confirmed, RFK, Jr. would be the most pro-abortion Republican appointed secretary of HHS in modern history.”

He added, “On behalf of tens of millions of pro-life Americans, I respectfully urge Senate Republicans to reject this nomination and give the American people a leader who will respect the sanctity of life as secretary of Health and Human Services.”