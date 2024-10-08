Trump Attacks Fox News Anchors for Being ‘No Match’ for ‘Negative’ Guests: ‘What’s the Purpose in Watching?’

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attacked Fox News and its daytime anchors for bringing on “negative” guests who are critical of him on Tuesday.

“The problem with FoxNews is that every time they put on someone who is positive and touting all of the good things I have done for the Country, they always feel it necessary to follow up with a really negative voice, often people who are storytellers and willing to outright lie,” complained Trump in a post on Truth Social. “The daytime anchors are no match for these lunatics, and they get away with absolute murder. The net result is NOTHINGNESS, so what’s the purpose in watching?”

This is not the first time the former president, who enjoys the support of Fox’s primetime opinion hosts, has lodged such a complaint about Fox’s news side for featuring diverse — and especially liberal — voices on its airwaves.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends last month, Trump expressed frustration over the fact that the network’s flagship anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, didn’t give him glowing reviews after his debate with Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

On the day of the debate, Trump also raged at Fox on Truth Social for interviewing Harris’s communications director, Michael Tyler.

“Why does FoxNews keep putting on, for endless periods of time, Michael Tyler, Kamala’s publicist, who spews nothing but lies – like Project 2025, etc.,” wrote Trump at the time. “Fox tries to be so politically correct, when the other side plays for keeps. RIDICULOUS!!!”

And in a series of posts this summer, Trump complained about Fox having “warped Biden Apologists” and “THE ENEMY” on.

“FoxNews puts on the WORST people, and all done very purposely. John Bussey, a Wall Street Journal Associate Editor, is a real loser who loves to hear himself talk. When he discusses me, he refuses to say, even though he knows it to be true, that everything I got accused of is a Biden inspired HOAX for purposes of Election Interference,” he declared in another post. “He plays right into their web of deceit and deception by not explaining this. Is he a Democrat, or a really dumb Republican? Hard to believe I’m winning by so much with jerks like this stinking up the airwaves. Get rid of him, FoxNews!”