Trump Celebrates His Official Sentencing as a Convicted Felon: Proves ‘THERE WAS NEVER A CASE’

In both predictable and strange fashion, President-elect Donald Trump framed the occasion of his official sentencing as a convicted felon as a win against “Radical Democrats.” He also claimed that Judge Juan Merchan’s ruling of “unconditional discharge” was proof that “THERE WAS NEVER A CASE.”

Trump was sentenced Friday morning after a New York jury found him guilty of fraudulently hiding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he is alleged to have had an affair. The fraud case was a unique one seeing as it involved campaign donations to a presidential race, which critics used to argue it was a partisan attack on the former president.

Shortly after the official sentencing procedure ended — Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche attended virtually — the president-elect took to social media to call the sentencing a loss for his political foes. “The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt,” he posted, first on Truth Social.

After repeating much of the same “Witch Hunt” claims and alleging that the New York Southern District Court was working in coordination “with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization,” Trump claimed the unconditional discharge “proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. ”

Trump wrote:

The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE. That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this “case” had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference. Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump’s spin on his conviction overlooks comments made by Judge Merchan that recognized his election victory and imminent inauguration as a significant factor in the tepid sentencing, which some analysts have described as a “tremendous victory” for Trump and his legal team.

