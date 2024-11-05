Trump Devotes Part of Final PA Rally Calling for UFC’s Dana White to Create League Pitting Pro Fighters Against ‘Nasty’ Migrants

Donald Trump again floated the idea of having professional fighters take on immigrants in a bizarre tangent at his final rally in Pennsylvania.

During his Pittsburgh rally Monday, the former president repeated his promises to end the “migrant invasion.” He then brought up the wrestlers at Penn State University and claimed he told UFC president Dana White about his idea to have a “migrant league” created. Then, Trump continued, the winner of the “migrant league” would take on an actual UFC champion. He also explained why he believes the winner of that league could win.

“The day I take office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begin,” Trump said. “Oh, those Penn State guys. I wanted them to wrestle the migrants. I told, you know, the UFC [president] Dana White. Oh, they, they killed me in this. I told Dana, you know, to set up your league of champions — unbelievable, best fighters in the world — and a migrant league. At the end, I want the migrant to go against the champion; and I think the migrant might actually win. That’s how nasty some of these guys are. But I don’t know. I doubt that. I tell you, I felt very comfortable with those big Penn State wrestlers.”

Watch above via C-SPAN