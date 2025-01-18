Trump Rakes In $25 BILLION Overnight Launching Meme Coin Just Two Days Before Taking Office

President-elect Donald Trump raked in $25 billion from Friday night into Saturday morning after introducing a meme coin called $TRUMP, according to a report.

The incoming commander-in-chief took to his official X account Friday evening to announce the coin and included a link to where those interested in getting in on the action could help him “celebrate” his 2024 election win:

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

The website GetTrumpMemes offered a coin that it said was “freely tradeable on the blockchain” and was intended to honor him for surviving an assassination attempt last summer.

Deeming Trump the “crypto president” with $TRUMP being “the only official Trump meme,” the site added:

On July 13, 2024, President Trump faced death and came up fighting! With his fist in the air and the iconic battle cry FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, President Trump showed the world what a LEADER is made of. His strength and courage ignited a movement becoming the most memorable meme of the century. Now, you can get your piece of history. This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds. Join the Trump Community – we’re all about fighting for what matters.

According to Axios, Trump cashed in big overnight when the value of the coin increased in value by 600 percent with coins trading at $32 a piece by Saturday morning. The outlet reported: