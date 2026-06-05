Trump Says ‘I’m Never Giving This Back’ After Receiving Medal From Olympic Athlete

President Donald Trump accepted an Olympic gold medal given to him by U.S. speed skater Jordan Stolz on Friday.

Trump was in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin for a roundtable with area farmers, along with Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), who trails his Democratic challenger in the polls. Trump spent part of his morning railing against the stock market, as the S&P and Nasdaq had their worst day of the year despite a better-than-expected jobs report.

Speaking at the roundtable, Trump recognized Stolz, a Wisconsin native and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

“And finally, two-time gold medal winner in speed skating at this year’s Winter Olympics, Jordan Stolz,” the president said. “Where the hell is he?”

The crowd broke into a chant of, “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A, U.S.A.”

Stolz walked up to Trump, who stood to greet him. The two shook hands, and Stolz placed a medal around Trump’s neck.

The president turned to the crowd and said, “I’m keeping it. I’m keeping it, Jordan. I’m not giving it back. I’m a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I’m never giving this back. Congratulations.”

Trump then commented on Stolz’s physique.

“I forgot to touch his leg,” he said. “I didn’t want to do that. But I can tell you one thing, his leg is like a rock. That’s fan– two gold medals. Wow, that’s big stuff. Thank you. It’s an honor.”

At the end of the roundtable, Trump returned the medal to Stolz.

Trump has occasionally commented on the figures of some of the men he has met. During the roundtable, he referred to former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas as a “good-looking man.” Last month at a rally in New York, Trump was introduced by Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who, Trump said, has “legs like tree trunks.” Days later, he told Fox News that he wished he looked like the “beautiful” football player. Two days before the New York rally, Trump spoke to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and marveled at the physical fitness record of one of them.

“Wow, this guy must be something,” Trump said. “Congratulations to Thomas Roach. Thomas, get up here, please. I wanna see. I want to check him out!”

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