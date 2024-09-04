Trump Takes Detour During Town Hall: ‘He Was Down 18 or 19 Points After the Debate – And I Hate Mosquitoes’

Former President Donald Trump complained about “mosquitoes” that were apparently present during a Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Based on the audience’s reaction, many appeared unaware of what he was talking about.

Trump sat down with Fox host Sean Hannity in Harrisburg for an hour and rolled through the MAGA playlist.

The former president criticized CNN’s Dana Bash for her interview of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz last week, stating that she went easy on the Democratic ticket. Trump had previously praised Bash and her colleague Jake Tapper for how they moderated the first presidential debate in June. President Joe Biden infamously turned in a horrid performance that prompted party leaders and donors to begin a pressure campaign to get him to drop out, which he did in July.

“They said, ‘We want you out,'” Trump said of the pressure campaign. As he continued speaking, the ex-president eventually waved a hand near his face.

“And he wasn’t gonna win, I don’t think,” he continued. “I don’t think he was gonna win, but we did a good debate. We had a good debate and it was a fair debate. And he was down like 18 or 19 points after the debate – and I hate mosquitoes. I’m surprised. I didn’t think we had– we don’t like those mosquitoes running around. We want nothing to do with them. But, and we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country too if you wanna know the truth.”

Despite Biden’s bad debate performance, the vast majority of polls showed the president still within single digits of Trump nationally – not “18 or 19 points” as the former president claimed.

