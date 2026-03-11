WATCH: Trump Pauses Rally Speech as Attendee Faints — Dr. Oz Jumps In to Assist

President Donald Trump paused his speech during a rally Wednesday when an attendee fainted, waiting as Dr. Mehmet Oz assisted her.

The president was in Hebron, Kentucky to support former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who is challenging Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who drew the Trump’s ire for his support for the release of the Epstein Files, opposition to the strikes in Iran, and other criticism.

The president was in the middle of bashing another of his favorite targets, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), when a woman in the stands behind him went limp. She was caught by other rally attendees who waved and called out for help, catching Trump’s attention.

“Do we have a doctor in the house? A doctor?” Trump said.

“These are great people,” he said, talking about his supporters who had been “waiting so long, hours and hours” to see him speak, as first responders working at the rally went to assist the woman.

“First responders are incredible, by the way,” said Trump, turning around again to watch as they helped her and other attendees used their signs to fan her.

After a few minutes, Trump turned back to the crowd and asked, “Wanna play a song?”

Calling out to the sound techs, he asked for them to play “Ave Maria — because [she] is going to be okay.” (The song was not played.)

The first responders were joined by Oz, who serves as Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and they were able to help the woman to her feet.

The video showed her with a grateful smile, Trump clapped, and the audience cheered.

“Take your time, doctor, take your time,” said Trump, as Oz nodded. Oz and the first responders held the woman’s arms as they walked with her off of the risers.

“It’s Dr. Oz!” Trump called out. “Can you believe it? Dr. Oz! And he’s a good doctor. Thank you, Oz. Thank you, everybody. Great job.”

“Well, thank you very much. We’re talking about Gavin Newscum,” said Trump before continuing his remarks.

Watch the video above via CSPAN Networks.

