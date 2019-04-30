Trump’s Fed Nominee Stephen Moore Holds ‘Radical’ Position on Child Labor: I Want People to ‘Work at 11, 12’

Stephen Moore is not just a frequent cable news panelist who promotes President Donald Trump’s economic policies, he is also, according to numerous reports, a planned nominee to the Federal Reserve Board. As such, much of Moore’s past writing and commentary is coming under renewed security from both an administration cautious to avoid controversial and potentially failed nomination and critics looking for evidence of why he may not be suitable for such an important role.

According to a new report from the New York Times, Moore’s past position child labor has come to light and brought unwanted negative attention to Moore’s nomination.

The report reads”

During a 2016 debate on the minimum wage, for example, Mr. Moore talked about how to get more Americans into the labor force. In a serious tone, Mr. Moore said he would like to see more preteens working. “I’m a radical on this,” he said. “I’d get rid of a lot of these child labor laws. I want people starting to work at 11, 12.” The writings and statements under scrutiny span nearly two decades of Mr. Moore’s career. They include one, which Mr. Moore has called an attempt at humor, that called for women to be barred from officiating or serving beer at N.C.A.A. men’s basketball games.

Moore has come under scrutiny in the past for what many see as sexist or inappropriate gender references that paint the Fed Reserve Board in an unflattering light to many. The news that he supports 11 and 12-year-olds joining the workforce will likely endear him further to those already on the fence — or decided — on Moore’s suitability to sit on the Board of the Federal Reserve.

