Trump’s Lawyers Team Up With Gateway Pundit to Crowdsource Videos of ‘Peaceful’ Trump Protestors and ‘Antifa’ on Jan. 6

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump is attempting to crowdsource videos from the January 6 Capitol riot, requesting footage of “Trump protestors being peaceful” and of “police or anyone else waving/encouraging people to go into the Capitol building.”

A statement from the Ticktin Law Group was published this week on conservative website The Gateway Pundit from Peter Ticktin, a Florida lawyer representing Trump in his numerous legal battles since leaving office.

“The Trump legal team wants The Gateway Pundit community to help them in their crowdsourcing of video footage from the January 6th protests in Washington DC,” Gateway Pundit announced on Thursday.

The letter is addressed to “all patriots,” though Gateway Pundit appears to be the only place carrying it.

In the letter, Ticktin says he is defending Trump against lawsuits “by those of the Left against our President.”

“A number of people the likes of Eric Swalwell have filed lawsuits against our 45th President,” the letter reads. “These people are attempting to get judges and juries to say that President Trump incited a so called ‘insurrection.’ The whole goal is to keep him from running again.”

A congressional committee is currently investigating Trump and his alleged role in the Capitol riot. He spoke shortly before in Washington D.C. to a crowd of supporters, telling them to “fight like hell” and continued to insist the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

The footage being requested from those who were in attendance at Trump’s rally and witnessed the riot at the Capitol ranges from the “shooting (or apparent shooting) of Ashi Babbitt” to “police wrongdoing or unusual behavior out of the ordinary for a police officer.” They are also seeking footage of “Antifa, BLM, and other agitators antagonizing the crowd.”

Ticktin is also seeking footage of police assaulting Trump supporters and waving them into the Capitol. By the end of the requests, Ticktin asks for pretty much any footage from that day.

“Even people laughing and having a good time will help,” he writes. Included is a Gateway Pundit email address helping in Trump’s defense, as well as a dropbox link directly to the legal team.

Ticktin, a former Trump classmate, described his client as “the most innocent person I have ever defended,” according to Gateway Pundit. Like so many others with direct connections to Trump, Ticktin has written and published a book on his Trump experiences after Trump was president. The 2020 memoir was titled What Makes Trump Tick: My Years with Donald Trump from New York Military Academy to Present.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com