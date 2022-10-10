Tucker Carlson Addresses Nancy Pelosi and Declares, ‘You’re Not a Catholic’ – Tells Her to ‘Be Quiet’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson appointed himself the arbiter of who is and is not a Catholic on Monday night by dismissing the idea that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one.

The pro-choice Pelosi is a Catholic, though the church has a longstanding position against abortion. Nearly two-thirds of Catholics favor a woman’s right to choose in certain circumstances.

Carlson ripped Pelosi over her position even as she simultaneously supports vaccine requirements. The host said her vaccine position makes a mockery of the Democrats’ “My body, my choice” mantra.

The host accused Pelosi of supporting violence against her political opponents and aired video of an exchange between the Speaker and a reporter who asked about attacks on anti-abortion facilities.

“There have been a number of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers,” the reporter said, referring to centers that try to coax women into not getting abortions. “Republicans are going after Democrats for not saying anything and they’re saying that your rhetoric is contributing to these attacks.”

“A woman has a right to choose,” Pelosi replied. “It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her god… I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions.”

Carlson reacted by declaring Pelosi is not a Catholic.

“First of all, you’re not a Catholic. I mean, this is ridiculous! he exclaimed. “Let’s stop pretending. Second, you don’t believe at all on the right to choose. You applauded as nurses got fired because they didn’t want to take the mandatory vax because they didn’t want to hurt their own fertility. They wanted to have children maybe someday. And you thought that was great. So it wasn’t their body and their choice. You’re a liar and a fraud. You’re not a Christian. Be quiet!”

Carlson, who has hosted numerous cranks and quacks to cast doubt on the Covid vaccine, gave no evidence it reduces fertility. By and large, there is none.

Watch above via Fox News.

