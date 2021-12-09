Tucker Carlson Calls Mitch McConnell an ‘Instrument of the Left’ Who’s Known as ‘The Nastiest Old Woman in Town’

Fox News’ highest-rated host Tucker Carlson fumed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday night for his reported role in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation cutting ties with the man originally hired to plan former Senator Bob Dole’s funeral.

The event planner, Tim Unes, is the founder and president of Event Strategies Inc. which helped to plan the pro-Trump rally which took place ahead of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson said Unes often “organized appearances for Bob Dole and when Dole died last week he was the obvious choice to manage the funeral and the memorial service. He would have done that if Mitch McConnell had not gotten involved.

“Now technically Mitch McConnell is the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, but in real life – and everyone in Washington knows this – that on the issues that matter, Mitch McConnell is an instrument of the left,” Carlson continued.

Carlson then rehashed the story, as he saw it:

McConnell knew that Tim Unes had helped organize Donald Trump’s political rally in Washington this January. There was nothing illegal or immoral about that. If anything it’s a constitutionally protected behavior, it is organizing a political rally. It is why we have the Bill of Rights. But the partisan lunatics on the January 6th committee don’t acknowledge the Bill of Rights and they objected to this and Mitch McConnell aggressively took their side as he has from the very beginning. So, McConnell then convinced the Dole family to cancel Tim Unes’ contract and disinvite him from the funeral. Then McConnell made sure the story made the New York Times and when he did that he knew perfectly well that a piece like this would completely destroy Tim Unes’ life, which unfortunately it definitely will.

Carlson continued, “Even by Mitch McConnell’s usual standards of viciousness, and he is known as the nastiest old woman in town, this was an incredibly cruel thing to do.”

Carlson concluded by saying, “It was crushing the weak on behalf of the strong and for no real reason but simply because he could and he doesn’t like Donald Trump. This is hardly something that Mitch McConnell has done something vicious like this. And we thought going forward we would start telling you about it. Because why wouldn’t we?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com