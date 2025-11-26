Tucker Carlson Declares Benjamin Netanyahu the ‘Main Enemy’ of Western Civilization

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “the main enemy” of Western civilization during an interview on Monday.

“There are enemies of Western civilization. Who are these people? Are they the Muslims? Are they the Jews?” asked Carlson during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show. “No, they’re not the Muslims, they’re not the Jews, they’re not the blacks, they’re not whatever group you’re blaming. They’re any individual who doesn’t acknowledge the human soul, period. That the rights begin and end with the individual, not the group.”

He continued:

An attack on Western civilization looks like this: It’s tribalism, it’s identity politics, it’s DEI, it’s whatever– Zionism. It’s any belief system that begins with the understanding that one group is morally superior to other groups. We don’t think in terms of groups as Christians or Westerners, we think in terms of the individual. It’s literally that simple, and the reason it’s important to say this out loud is because there are so many interests vying for the mantle of defender of Western civilization. What does it mean to defend the West? You know, Netanyahu, “I’m a defender of Western civilization.” No, you’re its enemy. Of course, you’re literally its main enemy.

Carlson argued, “The reason that Netanyahu is an enemy of Western civilization is because he believes and has said out loud that we’re fighting these people because of how they were born, because of their inherent evil. We don’t believe in that. We believe every person is inherently flawed but salvageable because God made every person.”

“Why are the Nazis bad? The Nazis are bad because for that exact same reason, and so if you want to defend the West, you defend a single proposition, and everything emanates from that proposition,” he concluded. “The individual has rights which were given to him by God, period. You don’t have to be a Christian to defend that principle. There are a ton of Muslims and Jews and everybody else who believe that. So it’s not about hate this group, hate that group. All of that sh*t is anti-Western.”

During the interview, Carlson also lashed out at the Republican Party, which he claimed was “almost to the point where it’s just useless.”

