Tucker Carlson tore into House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday night over his apparent unwillingness to “punish” Twitter after the social media giant permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Carlson began his interview with Greene by noting that he does not want to pull her into any kind of “feud” with Republican leadership but argued that Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump and Greene requires a stronger response from GOP leadership.

“Here is what I don’t understand and I’m trying to channel the frustration, I think, of a lot of people,” Carlson began, adding:

“But, Kevin McCarthy, California, super nice guy, he expects to be the speaker, and he will be, because Republicans are about to take control. Not because of what he did, but because of Biden’s screw ups, okay. He is about to be really powerful. He issued a statement, when he gets into power we will do something about section 230. “I am confused, why wouldn’t a guy who think he should be speaker of the house be defended members of his own conference by calling up Twitter and say you get her back on here right now or else we will punish you. This is censorship and we will not put up with it. How can you lead a political party or if you cannot even do that?”

Greene quickly pivoted away from McCarthy, responding, “well that’s what a lot of people are asking.” She continued by calling on all members of the House Republican conference to leave Twitter.

Carlson agreed with Greene, but added, “you are just one member. Where is the leadership of your party?”

“Why don’t they say no Republicans in the house of representatives will be using Twitter anymore and we are all migrating to companies that don’t hate us and not trying to censor us on the eve of a national election, which is coming up this year,” Carlson added.

“If Kevin McCarthy can’t even defend you, he can’t defend the country,” Carlson said to Greene, concluding the interview.

Watch above via Fox News

