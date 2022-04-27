Tucker Carlson Reportedly Urged Trump to Endorse J.D. Vance During Phone Call, Claimed Rival’s Backer Had ‘Chronic’ Sexual Habit

Tucker Carlson urged former President Donald Trump to endorse Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance during a call with Donald Trump Jr. and multiple aides, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Vance, a self-described “never Trump guy” just a few years ago, has been an increasingly frequent guest on Carlson’s Fox News program.

In a report published on Wednesday night, the publication cited three unnamed sources familiar with the call. The magazine said that before speaking with Carlson, Trump had a separate call with Club for Growth President David McIntosh, who tried to persuade him to back former state Treasurer Josh Mandel in the race.

According to the sources Rolling Stone cited, Carlson told Trump, “You can’t trust” McIntosh because he has a “chronic” sexual habit.

The magazine’s retelling of that allegation preceded the following paragraph, which is best read whilst seated:

Rolling Stone cannot confirm the claim and will not repeat it. But during that phone call, the twice-impeached former president spent a notable amount of time gossiping and laughing about the prominent Republican’s penis and how “fucking disgusting” and “fucking gross” he allegedly was.

Trump had also been concerned about Mandel, about whom he repeated rumors regarding his sex life. The 45th president had called Mandel “fucking weird.”

As one source told The Daily Beast, “He has talked about [Mandel] and sex in the same sentence more times than I would have liked to hear.”

Rolling Stone reported that Carlson told Trump that McIntosh is at odds with his stance toward China and trade, which is why the Club for Growth opposes Vance.

“That’s true,” Trump reportedly replied.

Trump endorsed Vance on Saturday.

“He’s a guy that said some bad shit about me, he did,” Trump said at a rally for Vance in Ohio. “But you know what? Every one of the others did.”

