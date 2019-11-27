2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) defended her appearances on Fox News, Tuesday, during an interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, arguing that you can’t lead Americans as president if you’re willing to throw “half of them away.”

“It’s one thing to say you’re gonna go on Fox News and tussle with Sean Hannity about things you disagree on, but what they see as more dangerous is finding areas where you actually do agree,” Gabbard proclaimed. “I have a platform to be able to speak to millions of people across the country about the kind of leadership I bring in the area of foreign policy. What I would do here in this country, what I would do there in that country if I were president today. And I have the opportunity to deliver that message directly to people’s living rooms or offices or wherever they are.”

“I think in some of these areas, Tucker and I will disagree on a whole host of things, but on some of these issues of foreign policy he’ll say, ‘Yeah, I agree with you,'” she continued. “And I think when you look at this cancel culture — I was attacked on the debate stage for going on Fox News — how do you think you’re gonna lead this country, all Americans, if you’re completely not only shutting out and not willing to do talk to half the country that watches Fox News, but you’re in fact disrespecting and dismissing them just because they may disagree with you, or they watch a different news channel than you do. I think that’s the bigger issue here, is you know, yeah, there’s a political consequence.”

Gabbard then took a shot at 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, declaring, “You’re never gonna be able to have a dialogue with… win support from people who you treat like garbage, who you disrespect, who you call names, who you call deplorables.”

“How do you expect to lead as the president of every single American in this country when you’ve thrown half of them away and said, ‘You know, I don’t actually care about you. I only care about people who I agree with.’ That’s, to me, the worst part about all of this,” she concluded.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]