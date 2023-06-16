‘Turn Off Fox News When That Gutless Guy Is On’: Trump Rages at Bill Barr, Says He ‘Knows the Indictment Is Total Bullsh*t’

Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social under the heading, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” where he dumped on his former attorney general Bill Barr, saying Barr knew the indictment on 37 federal charges is “bullshit.”

“Virtually everyone is saying that the fake indictment is about election interference and should not have been brought, except Bill Barr, a disgruntled former employee and very weak person, and a very, very lazy attorney general, who was totally ineffective,” Trump said, adding:

What a shame, what a shame. Such a waste of time. He doesn’t mean what he’s saying; he’s just talking misinformation. Just like they talk misinformation with the 51 spies, and Barr should have looked into that one, too. Barr is doing it because he hates Trump, because I fired him, it’s very simple. I said, give me a letter, I want it to be nice; he gave me a nice letter. But I fired him. I said, ‘Bill, you’re fired. Just give me a letter. He was deathly afraid of the radical left when they said they want to impeach him. Maybe I don’t blame him, but they impeached me twice and my poll numbers went up. He knows the indictment is total bullshit. He knows it. But he’s trying to get even for the fact that he did a lousy job. Turn off Fox News when that gutless guy is on. I watch him sitting there and pontificating, sometimes with other RINOs that are almost as bad. Like a very stupid person named John Bolton; Mick Mulvaney, who’s got nothing going, absolutely nothing. They pay these people a lot of money to say bad things about Trump. It’s an incredible thing.

Barr appeared on Fox News this week, where he said Trump’s indictment was “very, very damning.”

“If even half of it is true, then he’s toast,” Barr said. “It’s a very detailed indictment… This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt, is ridiculous.”

